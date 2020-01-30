Four local towns and one school district will hold deliberative sessions Saturday, giving voters a chance to debate and amend budgets and other spending proposals before those items come up for a final vote in March.
Saturday’s deliberative sessions are:
* Alstead, 10 a.m., Vilas Middle School, 82 Mechanic St.
* Charlestown, 9 a.m., Charlestown Town Hall, 19 Summer St.
* Monadnock Regional School District, 10 a.m. at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, 580 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey Center
* Rindge, 9 a.m. at Rindge Memorial School, 58 School St.
* Winchester, 9 a.m., Winchester Town Hall, 1 Richmond Road
Only towns and districts that have adopted the so-called SB2 style of town meeting hold deliberative sessions. Other SB2 localities in the Monadnock Region have scheduled deliberative sessions for next week and the following weekend.
In addition to the proposed operating budgets, the items being considered at Saturday’s deliberative sessions include:
Alstead
* $207,000 for road work on Pine Cliff Road, with half the money coming from surplus funds and half raised by taxes.
* $72,600 for town hall renovations, paid for with surplus funds.
* A five-year, $25,000 lease-to-purchase agreement for an OHRV firefighting rescue vehicle package. The selectmen voted unanimously against recommending the article.
Charlestown
* A $2.9 million bond to finance construction of a new fire station and renovations to other town buildings.
* A $616,765 lease-to-purchase agreement for a new pumper/tanker truck for the fire department, with the first year’s payment amounting to $105,510.
* A $2,000 appropriation to fund transitional expenses the town may incur if Fall Mountain Regional School District voters approve Charlestown’s withdrawal from the district. That question will come before school-district voters in March.
Monadnock Regional School District
* $1,130,000 for renovations at the middle/high school
* $250,000 for engineering and design work related to the district’s plan to replace the elementary schools in Fitzwilliam and Troy with a single “south school” and to close Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey, sending its students to Mount Caesar School in Swanzey Center. The plan, approved last year by the school board, was one of the options presented in a feasibility study of the future of elementary schools in the district.
* A voter-submitted article proposing $46,725 for a Swanzey police officer to become a part-time school resource officer, alongside the district’s existing security officer.
Rindge
* A bond to fund the construction of fiber infrastructure that would make high-speed Internet available to every home and business in town. Consolidated Communications would pay $2,458,700 of the total $5,037,825 project cost, with the town taking out a bond for the rest. The bond would be paid back through user fees, meaning the article would have no property-tax impact.
* Replacing the Wellington Road Bridge over Converseville Brook. The $1,250,000 project would be paid for with $1 million in state bridge aid, capital reserve funds and surplus funds, and would have no property-tax impact.
* A pair of voter-submitted articles would reinstate two previously rescinded ordinances. One would limit the number of residential building permits that can be issued annually. The other would authorize the planning board to assess impact fees for residential development.
Winchester
* A $121,706 lease-to-purchase agreement for a new wheel loader, with the first year’s payment amounting to $24,342.
* A $40,461 lease-to-purchase agreement for a new police cruiser, with the first year’s payment amounting to $13,487.