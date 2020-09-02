The bankruptcy storm has yet to hit New Hampshire, but we may be getting a sense of what can come, with four Granite State businesses filing for protection in August.
Despite still-record-high unemployment and a number of federal and state assistance and protection programs phasing out, the number of bankruptcies remained in the double digits for the fifth month in a row. That trend has continued since April, just after the pandemic struck the state, which has not seen filings that low since the late 1980s.
Bankruptcy attorneys say they expect their business to pick up in the fall, once the impact of no aid is felt, but it obviously has not happened yet.
In August, 76 individuals and businesses filed for bankruptcy — the second lowest number this year, just four more than July, which had the lowest. The number is just over half the 146 filings in August 2017, when the economy was at full throttle, and far short of the 447 filed in August 2009 in the midst of the last recession.
You have to reach back to 1987, when there were 40 filings, to come up with a lower number for August.
So far this year, the monthly average is under 100 (98.75, to be exact), just about two-thirds of last year’s monthly average of 148.
And while national companies continue to fail — Lord & Taylor bit the dust at the beginning of the month — there have been very few business bankruptcies in the Granite State, though there was a bit of an uptick last month. Six were due to business-related debt, as opposed to three in July, and four of them were filed by the businesses themselves rather than the owner.
The businesses were:
New Hampshire Land Investment Company LLC, Merrimack, filed Aug. 4, Chapter 7. Assets: $1,000,068. Liabilities: $1,335,124
Slim Dollar Realty Associates LLC, Manchester, filed Aug. 24, Chapter 11,. Assets: $500,001 to $1 million. Liabilities: $1 million to $10 million.
Poolscape LLC., Auburn, filed Aug. 27, Chapter 7. Assets: $14,760. Liabilities: $373,263.
• White Mountain Organic Growers’ Association,dba Great North Woods Farm, North Conway, filed Aug. 28, Chapter 12, Assets and Liabilities: $500,001 to $1 million.