Mike Giacomo, a former city councilor who recently resigned his Ward 3 seat after moving out of his district, has confirmed that he hopes to rejoin the council as an at-large member.
Giacomo stepped down in July after moving from his home on Union Street to a house on Hurricane Road, which is in Ward 5. Giacomo said shortly before his resignation became official that he had no immediate plans to run again, but that after taking some time to consider it, he said he decided to give it a shot.
"I did some thinking — this was the plan all along — to give it some thought, take a few months and see how I feel," Giacomo said. "I'm feeling pretty good and pretty inspired. I'd like to continue helping the city."
He said if elected to the two-year at-large term, he would essentially be able to make up for the two years of his previous term that he had to give up due to his move. He said he felt he'd developed some good momentum at the start of his last term but that it had been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he's looking to get back to work.
If elected to the council, Giacomo said he wants to focus on the city's efforts to bounce back from the pandemic, particularly as it relates to stabilizing small businesses. He said the city has loosened restrictions to help accommodate options like outdoor dining, and Giacomo said the city should continue moving in that direction to provide businesses with some flexibility to keep them afloat.
"We need to help the businesses that are still very, very much struggling financially," he said.
All five of the council's at-large seats are up for grabs this year, with all incumbents aside from Councilor Stephen Hooper planning to seek re-election. Hooper said he will be leaving the council after his term expires to work on a Mount Monadnock documentary which he's been involved with for nearly a decade and is nearing completion.
The only other non-incumbent who has filed to run as a councilor at-large is Jodi Newell.
Meanwhile, another newcomer, Ryan Clancy, has filed to run as a Ward 2 councilor, challenging longtime Ward 2 Councilor Mitch Greenwald. Clancy, a Portland, Maine native who works as the audience services manager at The Colonial Performing Arts Center, has lived in Keene for five years.
If elected, Clancy said his priorities would include promoting transparency and communication among city groups. He said the housing crisis in Keene is also something he's been watching, and he would like to help.
"We need more affordable and accessible housing in Keene," he said, "especially for young families and young people."
He also said he'd like to help bridge communication between the city and school district, saying that part of bringing young families to the area is having good schools. He added that with one of the highest property-tax rates in the state, Keene schools should rank higher than they do.
In Ward 3, Bryan Lake has again decided to throw his hat into the ring. Lake, a lifelong Keene resident who works as a senior analyst at C&S Wholesale Grocers, entered the race to fill a Ward 3 vacancy earlier this year after former Councilor Terry Clark resigned in February, but the council chose to appoint Andrew Madison to the seat.
"Since the last time I filed to fill a vacancy, I've had the opportunity to have a seat on Keene's Energy & Climate Committee and enjoyed the work that we've been doing there," Lake said Wednesday in an email. "I think I can continue to bring good ideas to the City and tackle a range of topics if I'm elected to the Council."
When he ran earlier this year, Lake said that if elected, he would like to focus on boosting civic participation, maintaining the city's recreational assets and responding to legislative activity taking place in Concord that could negatively impact the people of Keene. He said he's also now interested in tackling the city's housing shortage and high tax property-tax rate, as well as maintaining Keene's roadways and sidewalks.
There will be two Ward 3 seats to fill during this year's election. Madison is running to be formally elected to his seat, while a special election is being held to replace the Ward 3 seat vacated when Giacomo moved. The council will appoint someone to fill the vacancy at its meeting later this month and the appointee will have to run again in the general election to retain the seat. Lake has filed for both races.
He raised a question about whether it was good for the council to fill the vacancy by appointment so close to the election, saying it makes someone an incumbent, and incumbents often have an advantage over challengers at the polls.
According to Mayor George Hansel, city staff are asking those interested in running for Giacomo's vacant seat to file during the week-long time frame when the general election's filing period and the special filing period for the vacancy are both active. That time frame runs through Sept. 7. But filing for Giacomo's seat is actually open until Sept. 13.
With the exception of Ward 1 Councilor Janis Manwaring, who said she is stepping back to allow some fresh faces to serve on the council, all other incumbent ward councilors have announced they intend to seek re-election.
Meanwhile, Mark Zuchowski of Ward 4 has entered the race for a two-year term as mayor, declaring his candidate by email on Tuesday. Zuchowski, a retired electrical engineer, moved to Keene nearly six years ago from his hometown of Hadley, Mass. He holds a a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's in electrical and computer engineering, both from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
If elected, he'd like to serve as "the people's mayor," Zuchowski said. He added that he'd have an open-door policy and would invite all people of Keene to come to him with their concerns and questions.
"I will sit one-on-one with people and ask them 'what do you want to do to improve Keene?' and come up with solutions," he said, adding that he would then present those potential solutions to the council.
In addition to working directly with constituents, Zuchowski said he'd also like to prioritize working with veterans and controlling the spread of misinformation — particularly as it relates to the pandemic.
Hansel has not yet filed to run for re-election but said he intends to. On Tuesday, the mayor tweeted that he was planning to take a two-month break from his duties as host of "The Weekend" on WKBK in order to focus on his re-election campaign.
People interested in running in this year’s municipal election can file to do so until Sept. 7, or Sept. 10 for those filling by petition. Candidates can file in the City Clerk’s Office either by declaration, which includes a $5 filing fee for the mayor’s seat or $2 for all other positions, or by petition, which allows them to bypass the fee if they can provide signatures from 50 registered Keene voters.
Keene’s primary election is scheduled for Oct. 5, and the general election will be Nov. 2.