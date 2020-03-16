Four new positive test results for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been announced by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the tally to 17.
The new cases are in three men and one female under the age of 18, according to a news release from the department Monday afternoon. Two cases are from Grafton County, one is from Rockingham County and one is from Carroll County.
Sixteen of the state's cases to date have either been travel-related or involved close contact with a person with COVID-19, according to the news release. One person's risk factors are still under investigation.
All patients are isolating at home, and household contacts have been self-quarantined.
Other COVID-19 cases in the Granite State have been identified in Grafton and Rockingham counties, and Nashua.
Coronavirus — and all respiratory illnesses — is spread from person to person through droplets such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing and on surfaces.
Health officials emphasized that people who are feeling ill with a fever or mild flu-like symptoms should stay at home. They also stressed the importance of practicing prevention measures, such as:
* Washing your hands frequently
* Avoiding close contact — being within 6 feet — of someone who’s sick
* Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
* Covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough