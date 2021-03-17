Four more residents at Alpine Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak at the Keene nursing home, a spokeswoman for the state health department said Tuesday.
The new cases bring the total number to 15 residents and five employees, according to N.H. Health and Human Services spokeswoman Kathy Remillard.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no deaths had been associated with the outbreak, Remillard said in an email.
Peak Healthcare owner Avi Goldstein — whose company acquired the 298 Main St. facility in November — has said the outbreak began in the last week of February.
Goldstein was not reachable for comment Tuesday.
A majority of Alpine Healthcare Center residents and staff have been vaccinated, he said previously.
Some of the infected residents were fully vaccinated in December and January, according to Goldstein. However, he said, others moved into the facility after those vaccination clinics and had not yet received a vaccine.
As with other vaccinations, it is possible to contract COVID-19 after being immunized, although symptoms should be milder.
The vaccines manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals — all of which the federal government authorized for emergency use this winter — were found highly effective in clinical trials at preventing severe disease caused by COVID-19, including death.
It is not yet clear how well the vaccines prevent infected people from spreading the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alpine Healthcare Center is following public health protocols for dealing with COVID-19 cases, Goldstein has said, including isolating infected residents and requiring that staff wear personal protective equipment.