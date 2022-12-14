Four Monadnock Region projects — ranging from a historic museum to a 40-acre forest — have earned statewide grants to support their preservation and conservation, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.
The Stone House Tavern Museum in Chesterfield, Stoddard's "Little Big Forest," the Stoddard Congregational Church and a conservation easement the Monadnock Conservancy plans to acquire in Westmoreland are among the 34 projects set to receive funding totaling $4.3 million from the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP).
This year's grants will help municipalities, nonprofits and community groups to rehabilitate 17 historic structures and permanently conserve more than 2,700 acres of "ecologically significant land" in all 10 N.H. counties, according to a Wednesday news release from LCHIP.
“It’s just fantastic that the state, through LCHIP, is able to award $4.3 million to these locally-driven conservation and rehabilitation projects,” Sununu said in the release. “Our state is rich in cultural and natural heritage. Preserving that heritage is a tribute to the past and a gift to the future.”
LCHIP grant recipients are required to match each dollar contributed by LCHIP with a minimum of one dollar, according to the news release. This year, the state received 55 applications requesting $7.8 million in LCHIP funding, Paula Bellemore, the program's executive director, said in the release. LCHIP is funded by the fees for certain documents recorded at county registries of deeds.
The Stoddard Congregational Church was awarded $200,000. With this money, Greg Pollock, trustee and building and tech manager of the church, said he’s hoping the improvements funded by the grant will keep the building standing indefinitely.
With the money, the church will be able to improve the foundation, floor framing and steeple of the building that dates back to 1836.
“The grant funding is huge to us," Pollock said in an interview. "It’s very hard for a small church in a small town to raise the kind of money it takes to do something like this, so the grant money is matching dollar-for-dollar so without it we couldn’t even begin to think about it."
He said people have been attending the church for 200 years and it stands as a fixture in the center of town. The church, which was added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places in 2018, has been fundraising for more than a year to support the renovations.
Also in Stoddard, the town’s Conservation Commission has been awarded $400,000 to assist in the acquisition of the Little Big Forest on Highland Lake. The property includes 4,000 feet of undeveloped shoreline on the lake and 40 acres of forest, according to the LCHIP news release.
Conservation Commission Chairman Geoffrey Jones said he’s thankful that land conservation is still a priority for the state amidst inflation, nervousness about the economy, political difficulties and the war in Ukraine.
“To think that people still value land protection under these tumultuous circumstances is very gratifying,” Jones said in an interview.
Earlier this year, the Stoddard Conservation Commission entered into a $1.3 million deal to purchase the undeveloped land by next June. Over the summer, the project earned a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The forest is home to dozens white pines more than three feet in diameter and 110-feet tall, hence the name the commission has given the land. In addition to public access to scenic trails and a launch site for canoes and kayaks, the group also plans to convert an existing rustic cabin into a classroom for James Faulkner Elementary School and add campsites for other youth groups such as Kroka, a wilderness expedition school.
In Chesterfield, the Stone House Tavern Museum was awarded a $44,000 LCHIP grant. The money is going to the Chesterfield Historical Society to assist in the rehabilitation of the museum.
The structure, built in 1831, has been a gathering place, stagecoach shop and tourist destination near Spofford Lake, according to the release. This project will focus on repointing some stone masonry and providing handicap access.
“The LCHIP award will enable CHS to complete the exterior restoration of the Stone House, mitigate water seepage into the stone basement, and create an ADA path and ADA doorway entry," Pam Walton, the historical society's vice president said in a news release from CHS. Other planned work includes restoring four wooden basement windows, excavating the building perimeter to install a drain to lead water away from the foundation and enlarging the doorway to make it handicap accessible, according to the release.
The historical society purchased the Stone House Tavern in April of 2018 to preserve its historical integrity, the group's news release states. The nonprofit received LCHIP grants in 2018 and 2019 for other restorative work on the Stone House.
In the final local project to receive LCHIP funding this year, the Monadnock Conservancy was awarded $135,000 to acquire a conservation easement for 48 acres on Chickering Farm in Westmoreland.
The property on the Connecticut River Scenic Byway, which borders other conservation land, features hay fields offering views of the Connecticut River Valley, according to the release. The easement — a term for a legal agreement between a landowner and easement holder to protect the land's natural features and preserve open space — will protect prime farmland, important wildlife habitat and watershed land for downstream drinking water sources, according to a a news release from the conservancy.
Ryan Owens, the Keene-based nonprofit's executive director, said he’s thankful an integral part of the state is being protected from outside buyers.
“Thanks to the LCHIP, the Monadnock Conservancy can protect another significant piece of Monadnock region farmland," Owens said in a news release. "Being generally flat and open, farmland is at higher risk of conversion to non-farmland uses, yet family farms are critical to the region’s local food system, economy and rural character.”
