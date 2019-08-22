Fifteen people filed for elected city positions in Keene Wednesday, including the two announced mayoral candidates and seven council contenders.
The filing period opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday and extends through Sept. 10 for those filing via a declaration of candidacy form and Sept. 13 for those filing by petition. The following residents filed on the first day (for mayor and council seats, an “I” denotes an incumbent):
Mayor: Mitchell Greenwald, George Hansel
Councilor at-large: Anthony Boame, Kate Bosley (I), Bettina Chadbourne (I), Randy Filiault (I), Ian Freeman
Ward 4 councilor: Robert J. Call
Ward 5 councilor: Thomas Powers (I)
Ward 1 clerk: Elizabeth C. Sayre
Ward 1 selectman: Ruzzel Zullo
Ward 2 selectman: Carl B. Jacobs, Wesley J. Cobb
Ward 4 selectman: Margaret Simonds
Ward 5 selectman: Sandra VandeKauter
Positions on the ballot are mayor, 11 City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s wards.
Nearly all positions are two-year terms, aside from ward-specific council seats, which come with four-year terms.
There is an exception: This year’s ballot will include a sixth ward seat (ward 4) for a two-year position. That’s because then-Ward 4 Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down in June midway through her term.
In addition to the ward councilors, all five at-large council seats will be on the ballot, as will a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen from each ward.
There are two options for those interested in running: file a declaration of candidacy or submit a petition, both of which go to the clerk’s office at City Hall.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, by 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is slated for Oct. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.