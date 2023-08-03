Four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Lower Main Street in Keene at the Swanzey town line, according to police.
The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lower Main Street (Route 12) and Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), and closed the area to traffic for more than half an hour, Keene police Lt. Benjamin Nugent said.
The two drivers involved were Sarah Schadler, 21, of Alstead, traveling south on Route 12 in a 2008 Mazda 6, and Jaqueline Huerta-Quezada, 16, of Merrimack, in a 2021 Jeep Gladiator, according to police. Nugent said the Jeep Gladiator was turning left from Route 32 to go north on Route 12 when the crash took place.
The Mazda's turn signal was on momentarily but then switched off just before reaching the intersection, according to Nugent, who said the Jeep then pulled out onto Route 12 from Route 32, causing the crash.
Seven people in total were involved in the crash, with four injured and taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, he said.
Schadler, the driver of the Mazda, suffered minor head and facial injuries and the passenger indicated having a possible concussion, Nugent said.
In the Jeep, two children were taken to the hospital with leg pain, Nugent said.
Police arrived at the scene just before 4 p.m. and closed Route 12 and Route 32 at the intersection for about 40 minutes, diverting traffic through Greenwood Avenue, Nugent said. He said Swanzey police and N.H. State Police assisted Keene police with traffic.
Nugent did not have information on the condition of either vehicle involved, but said both vehicles were towed from the scene.
