20221105-LOC-Cheshire 6 mashup

From left, N.H. Rep. Michael D. Abbott, D-Hinsdale; Tony Barton, a Chesterfield Republican; Rep. Cathryn A. Harvey, D-Chesterfield; and Rick Merkt, a Westmoreland Republican, are all running for two seats in N.H. House's Cheshire County District 6.

Four candidates are facing off for two seats in N.H. House’s Cheshire County District 6, which covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Westmoreland. But both of the Democrats running and at least one of their Republican opponents can agree on one thing: They consider this part of the state an overlooked corner in Concord.

