SWANZEY — A three-alarm fire late Saturday night damaged four homes on Anthony Circle, rendering two of them "a total loss," according to Swanzey Fire Chief Norman W. Skantze.
Several adults were displaced in the blaze at the mobile-home community, but no injuries were reported, Skantze said.
The initial call came in at 9:51 p.m., Skantze said, with the first firefighters arriving on the scene five minutes later.
Upon firefighters' arrival, Skantze said, two of the homes were fully engulfed and risked extending to several nearby residences.
One firefighter ran with a hose across the front of the two homes to spray enough water to prevent the flames from spreading to another building, according to Skantze, limiting the damage.
Bonnie Lavalley said she came out of her home to see two units fully engulfed before running to a neighbor's door to help get their dog to safety.
Residents were evacuated from the surrounding units, and the scene was cordoned off. Fire units from Richmond, Troy, Winchester, Keene, Spofford, Marlborough, Hinsdale and Northfield, Mass., joined Swanzey's fire department on the scene.
The extent of the fire required water tankers to line up along Route 10, Skantze said.
"You just don't see this kind of thing in Swanzey," he said of the number of buildings involved.
An investigation is being conducted by Swanzey Fire Inspector Eric Mattson, with more information on the fire's cause to be released Monday, according to Skantze.