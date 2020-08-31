New Hampshire health officials announced 39 more COVID-19 cases — four of them involving Cheshire County residents — this weekend, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
None of the newly announced positives were from Sullivan County, and nine were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 7,254 people statewide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. The deaths of 432 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to COVID-19.
As of Sunday morning, six people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 714 known to have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.
A total of 222 cases in New Hampshire were listed as current, including one to four cases in each of the local communities of Antrim, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. The community of residence of three of New Hampshire’s current cases had yet to be determined.
The average daily number of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Saturday was 3,237, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.