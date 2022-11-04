Abortion and public-school funding are central issues separating two Republican incumbents from their Democratic challengers in a four-way race for two seats in the N.H. House representing Cheshire County District 18.
In Tuesday’s general election, Republicans Matthew Santonastaso, 34, of Rindge, and Jim Qualey, 68, also of Rindge, are facing challenges in their re-election bids from Rindge resident Jeffrey Dickler, 75, and Jaffrey resident John McCarthy, 72, both Democrats. District 18 covers Dublin, Jaffrey and Rindge. All four candidates were uncontested in the September primaries.
Santonastaso — a first-term state representative who writes software, is a helicopter pilot, delivers heating fuel and works as a property manager — has previously called for New Hampshire to secede from the United States. He said he believes life begins at conception and would vote for stricter restrictions on abortion in New Hampshire.
“In the situation where you create a life and it's all voluntary and it's on your own accord, now you are obligated to care for it,” he said.
While Santonastaso said he believes there should be exceptions for rape and incest, he said the ban on most abortions after 24 weeks that is already in place in New Hampshire provides an adequate window of time to address those situations.
Qualey, a retired physicist and engineer who served on the Rindge selectboard before being elected to the Statehouse in 2020, said he also believes in having restrictions on abortion.
“I think it would be very extreme to say there shouldn’t be,” he said. “At some point in the development of a human being in the womb, it is indisputable that that becomes a human being.”
The existing 24-week ban is “extremely reasonable,” Qualey said, adding that that window leaves enough room for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. He said he believes abortion is a question of balancing the rights of an unborn child with those of the would-be childbearer.
Both Qualey and Santonastaso voted in March against tabling a bill to prohibit abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat. A fetal heartbeat is often considered to be observed around six weeks of pregnancy.
Dickler, a retired engineer who worked in the water resources industry, said he does not support any restrictions on abortion, and protecting reproductive rights is part of what prompted him to run for the House.
“I don’t think the government has any business getting between a person’s physician and their own private decisions,” he said.
McCarthy, a retired water resources professional, agreed that the government should not impose restrictions on abortion. By passing laws limiting the procedure, he said, Republicans are using the power of the state to impose their religious views on others.
“I don’t think the state should be the one deciding about how women make their reproductive choices,” McCarthy said.
The Republican incumbents also disagreed with their Democratic challengers on how to fund education in New Hampshire.
Santonastaso and Qualey both said they support Education Freedom Accounts, also known as the voucher system, which give students of low income the opportunity to use state dollars for non-public schooling.
“I think [Education Freedom Accounts] help take into account that every family, every child is different and they all have different needs,” Qualey said. “It gives parents, who are responsible for educating their children, freedom … and it decouples it from their personal financial resources.”
Dickler and McCarthy disagreed. Both said if elected they would work to end the vouchers, which they said are intended to siphon money from public schools. They also said they believe money for public education should not be going to private schools, especially those with religious affiliations.
Qualey said he doesn’t have a problem with public money going to religious schools, as long as it follows the student. And Santonastaso said Education Freedom Accounts provide healthy competition for public schools and private schools.
“The public schools in New Hampshire have a loaded budget; they already have plenty of money. It doesn’t take money away from public schools unless a parent is choosing to move their students to a private school,” Santonastaso said. “... If they’re providing poor service, public schools need to figure out what's the deal and provide the same quality [as private schools].”
Both Republicans also said they supported the state’s so-called “divisive-concepts” law, which limits the ways in which public school teachers can discuss discrimination, while the Democratic candidates said they would work to repeal it.
Dickler said the “divisive-concepts” law “smacks of authoritarianism.” And McCarthy said that law is aimed at making teachers afraid to teach about difficult subjects in U.S. history, like slavery, segregation and discrimination.
Qualey disagreed, saying the language of the law is innocuous and hasn’t had a chilling effect on what topics public school teachers feel comfortable discussing in the classroom.
“It really just says that we’re not going to teach concepts in the public schools that imply or teach that one group is somehow inferior to another or bad in some way simply because of the ancestry,” he said.
Meanwhile, Santonastaso said he voted with Republicans for the “divisive-concepts” law even though he doesn’t believe “it's the best solution.” He said he believes that if parents don’t like what a public school is teaching, the best thing is to move their children to another school.
Santonastaso touted his support for a bill that would restrict the federal government from deploying members of the N.H. National Guard to foreign countries without a formal declaration of war from Congress. He said the federal government has gone “completely rogue” and for years has been waging wars without the consent of Congress that the Constitution requires. That bill, HB 1092, was introduced to the House in January, where it died.
While Dickler and McCarthy both said they would be in favor of passing restrictions to limit access to guns, Santonastaso and Qualey said they do not believe in regulating who can own a firearm. (Santonastaso said he believes citizens should have the same access to weapons that the government has, including fighter jets.)
Pointing to events such as the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Dickler said he has seen the right embrace anger and political violence, and his run for the Statehouse was prompted in part by his concern for democracy.
Both he and McCarthy said if elected they would work to address climate change by increasing citizens’ access to renewable energy sources like solar and wind.
“I’m not a hardcore Democrat, I often vote as an independent,” McCarthy said. “But I think what I hear Democrats saying is, ‘We have to listen to each other, we don’t have all of the answers’ — that’s something I believe strongly.”
