HINSDALE — The annual school district meeting in Hinsdale has been postponed to May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but town residents will vote for two school board members at the polls Tuesday.
Four candidates are vying for two seats on the five-member Hinsdale School Board. Incumbents Holly Kennedy, currently the board's vice chairwoman, and Kaylah Hemlow are seeking three-year terms against Michael Darcy and Krystal Gaffney.
Polls will be open Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Millstream Community Center at 19 Main St., where Hinsdale voters will also select town officials and weigh in on several proposed zoning amendments.
The annual Hinsdale school district meeting, where voters will consider a proposed $14.2 million budget and a three-year contract proposal with the Hinsdale Support Staff Association, will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, in the Hinsdale Middle/High School gymnasium.