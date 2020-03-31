GREENFIELD — Two staff members and two residents of Crotched Mountain School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesman David Johnson.
"We can confirm positive COVID-19 tests that have been confined to one campus residence and with direction from local and state authorities have implemented all necessary safety protocols," he said in an email statement Tuesday.
He added Crotched Mountain will use available resources and follow the guidance of state and federal agencies to keep its clients and staff healthy.
The day and residential school teaches special education students from kindergarten through 12th grade-plus.
All residences on the school campus are practicing shelter-in-place protocols, and academics for those students are being conducted in the residences as of Tuesday, according to the school's website. Day students are remaining home until April 3, the website says.