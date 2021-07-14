MARLBOROUGH — More than 150 years ago, the founder of the Frost Free Library gifted the granite building to the town of Marlborough. A member of his family has helped oversee it ever since.
That's because one of the conditions of the donation was that a descendent of Rufus Frost must always have a seat on the board of trustees. Modern members of the family say they don't know why the requirement was put into the library's original charter, but they've honored it all the same.
Rufus Frost V, 27, is the latest Frost to hold that board seat, and the fourth of his name to do so, along with his grandfather, great-grandfather and the first Rufus Frost, who founded the library in the 1860s.
Though he lives in Boston, where he works for the consulting firm Slalom, the library is still a big priority for Frost, who has easily been able to stay involved in board meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the increased use of teleconference technology. Before that, he made the trip to Marlborough for every other monthly meeting.
Frost took over the board seat in 2018, after his grandfather, Rufus Frost III, who lives in Keene and had served on the board since 1974, decided it was time to pass the torch. When asked to step up to the plate, the younger Frost said he was glad to get involved. Growing up in Utah, he had spent a lot of time in the library when his family would return to New England during the summer.
"I was excited," he said. "It sort of felt like it was an honor in our family ... to get to do something like this and try to continue on what Rufus Frost I started."
The first Rufus Frost gave the Frost Free Library to the town of Marlborough in 1866, just after the Civil War ended. Frost III and Frost V said their ancestor wanted to give back to the town where he was born. And both say there has never been any concern about finding a member of the family to hold the board seat.
"We have lots of family around to choose from," said Frost III.
But the younger Frost, who is set to marry his fiancée, Anna Jacobsen, next month, said that given all the remote-communication options that exist today, it's cool to imagine that his future children might be able to inherit the position.
The first Rufus Frost was born in Marlborough, but spent much of his life in Massachusetts, where he worked in the textile industry, according to his descendants. He also had a successful political career, serving as the fifth mayor of Chelsea, Mass., and later as a U.S. representative for Massachusetts' Fourth District.
According to Frost III, the first Frost was a dedicated abolitionist, supporter of the temperance movement and a strong advocate for educational equality between the genders.
"He was a firm believer in women's education," Frost III said, "which wasn't a huge movement in those days."
The stipulation about always having a Frost relative on the board is just one of the odd things about the library's charter. It also states that each member of the Marlborough Board of Selectmen must also always have a seat at the table, another rule still honored today. Frost V said he thinks it was a smart way to set up the board.
"Oftentimes the trustees have a thought or a vision on the direction [the library] should go," he said. "But at the same time, it's a town building and town land, and the selectmen should have a say in that as well."
Since coming on board, Frost V has been involved with plans to add a substantial addition to the building, which will include a community room that he said will enable the library to expand its offerings. His grandfather noted that the addition will make the building more accessible.
Bob Sweet, a long-time member of the board, has been handling the financial side of the project, according to Frost V, and recently completed a successful fundraising campaign. Sweet said the library raised $850,000 toward the addition, and the trustees are getting ready to put the project out to bid.
In addition to fostering a love for reading, Frost V said, the library serves as a central gathering place for the community. Seeing the impact the pandemic has had on Marlborough has highlighted the need to help the town rebound, he said, and the library is one way to bring the town together.
"I feel a sense of responsibility to the town of Marlborough to do everything I can to make sure it's a successful community," he said. "And that, I think, is obviously what [Rufus Frost] the first was trying to do in giving this library to Marlborough."