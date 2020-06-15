Justin Smith is a young black man who has lived in Keene for the past two years. He moved here because he heard it was a great place to live, but said some people haven't made him feel very welcome.
Smith has experienced multiple instances of racism since moving to the Elm City, he said during a public forum Keene officials hosted via Zoom on Monday evening. The most recent, he said, took place within the past two weeks while he was walking down Main Street.
"It's difficult to, at first, want to move to a place because you hear of how great it is, then to be living here and dealing with these situations," Smith said. "The reason I'm sharing this experience is [for] anyone who's listening to this forum, just to let them know that this is real. It's not for show; these are real issues that are happening in this town that I now call home."
Smith was one of dozens of people who spoke during the forum, which had nearly 200 viewers at its peak early in the two-hour event. He wasn't the only person who shared experiences of being harassed by other community members due to the color of their skin.
Mayor George Hansel called for the forum last week as part of a series of anti-racism measures he announced in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police. The incident sparked global protests (some of which became violent) calling for criminal justice reform, and in many cases, for police departments to be defunded.
"It's important to take up this cause because it's long overdue," said a woman of color who identified herself as Sandra. "Racism has just been that elephant in the room that we have not been able to get rid of, and this is the time to get rid of it, to the extent that we can."
Monday's forum kicked off with opening statements from four panelists: Dottie Morris, Keene State College’s associate vice president for diversity and inclusion; Rick Van Wickler, recently retired superintendent of the Cheshire County jail; Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera; and Keene police Lt. Shane Maxfield. Morris and Van Wickler have also agreed to co-chair the mayor's new ad hoc committee on racial injustice, another of the anti-racism measures he recently announced.
But the makeup of the panel came under fire from one commenter, who asked why there was only one black person alongside three law enforcement representatives.
"I actually find it kind of inappropriate in terms of what the whole movement is about, which is police brutality targeted specifically toward the black community," she said. "So I would request that another public forum on the same issue be scheduled as soon as possible with a more appropriate panel for the topic and goals of the discussion."
Hansel said the law enforcement officials were included because they had expressed interest in participating. He added that he intends to bring more people of color into the fold as members of the ad hoc committee, which will use the information from the forum, and potential future community discussions, to make recommendations to city officials on matters of racial justice.
Much of Monday's conversation focused on ways to improve the criminal justice system. Calls for the city to get rid of its BearCat, a military-style armored vehicle, were abundant, with many people suggesting that such a vehicle detracts from the mission of community policing.
Others called for shifting some of the funding in the city's nearly $8 million proposed police budget to cover the cost of mental health services, assistance for people experiencing homelessness or resources for those struggling with addiction. Several called for some of the money remaining in the police budget to be used for more training for officers or to buy body cameras.
However, many speakers, including several who identified themselves as people of color, commended the Keene Police Department, saying they've never experienced racism in their interactions with city officers. One of them, Pierre Morton, told a story about his adopted son, who is Puerto Rican, being pulled over for speeding and having a respectable exchange with the officer.
"He said the police stopped him and talked to him, more than that they listened to him," Morton said. "... I come from Phoenix, Ariz., by way of San Diego, so I know what poor policing looks like. I know what harassment looks like. What we have in Keene, I feel like I'm living in Wonderland for my 19-year-old son to come home and say those wonderful things about getting stopped by the police. That's unheard of."
Sandra, the speaker who called racism the elephant in the room, said she has never had a bad interaction with the Keene Police Department, but has experienced racist comments from members of the general public.
However, two speakers criticized the department for not releasing an unredacted use-of-force policy; this lack of transparency, one of them said, does a "disservice" to the community.
The Sentinel obtained a copy of the department's policy, but it was heavily redacted by the city attorney's office. Both City Attorney Thomas Mullins and City Manager Elizabeth Dragon cited safety concerns in the city's declining to release the policy in full.
Anita Rice, who is a graduate of Keene High School, said she experienced significant racism during her years there. She recalled having to remind people in her life not to use racial slurs and said she even experienced prejudice from a past administrator.
As much as people ask police departments to change their practices and approaches to criminal justice, she said, progress won't be made in the fight against racism until communities are ready to step up.
"If the community doesn't buy in," she said, "we're just going to continue in this cycle."