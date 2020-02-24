JAFFREY — Jaffrey-area teens and ’tweens are invited to offer feedback on any challenges they face getting around town during a community forum early next month.
The session, “Transportation Challenges and Solutions: A Discussion for Youth by Youth,” is scheduled for Monday, March 2, at the Jaffrey Parks and Recreation Department at 31 Howard Hill Road. The forum is being organized by the parks and rec department, the department’s Youth Advisory Committee and the Southwest Region Planning Commission, according to a news release.
“Are you a middle school or high school student that can’t always get where you need to go?” the release asks. “Have you missed out on afterschool activities, job opportunities, or hanging out with friends because you didn’t have a ride? Then this conversation is for you!”
— Sentinel Staff