Two area properties have been added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places, the N.H. Division of Historical Resources announced Wednesday.
The Fort at No. 4 in Charlestown and the Stephenson Memorial Library in Greenfield are among 11 additions to the list.
The fort is a recreation of one built in the 1700s, with buildings as old as 1960, according to a news release sent by the N.H. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. The settlement had its origins as one of 26 land grants the Massachusetts General Court established in 1735, according to The Fort at No. 4's website. Now, it's an open-air museum run by a nonprofit organization "dedicated to creating a greater understanding of the multi-ethnic, [multi-layered], messy history of the 18th century," the website says.
The Stephenson Memorial Library was built in 1909 in a Classical Revival style that gained popularity after the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, according to the news release, which says it was designed by the "noted school and library architectural firm of McLean and Wright."
In addition to signifying historical importance, inclusion on the state's historic places register can qualify a property for state assistance for preservation work, along with some relief from various code regulations, according to the N.H. Division of Historical Resources.
Other new additions to the register are Boscawen's Town Pound, the District 1 Schoolhouse in Deering, the School Street School in Farmington, Ash Cottage in Hebron, the Davis-Nadig Homestead in Millsfield, the Orfordville School in Orford, The Old Meeting House in Sandown, the Old Abbott Library in Sunapee and the Old Webster Meeting House.
Information about nominating a property for the register is available nh.gov/nhdhr.