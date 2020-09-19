A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges alleging he lied while purchasing six guns at a Winchester store in 2019.
Tyrone Q. Morris-Janey, 30, pleaded to four counts of making a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for January in U.S. District Court in Concord.
A news release Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord said Morris-Janey resides in Winchester, though court documents indicate he left town in 2019 and the most recent address they list is in Roxbury, Mass.
According to the charges and other documents filed in federal court, Morris-Janey claimed he was the actual purchaser of the handguns he bought at Trader John’s Gun Shop in January, February and July 2019, when in fact he was passing them on to someone else.
He also falsely listed his former Winchester address for the July purchases, when in fact he had already moved away, according to the charges.
In April 2019, Boston police found a Ruger .380-caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number that a lab was able to read. Records showed Morris-Janey had bought it that February from Trader John’s, according to a plea agreement he signed.
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found the records of Morris-Janey’s other gun purchases, according to the agreement. They also interviewed someone who had overheard him talking on the phone about “flipping guns” while he was living in Winchester in 2018, according to records filed in court.
At ATF’s request, police detained him that September in Boston, where he agreed to speak to federal and local officers and was taken to the station in handcuffs, though he was told he was not under arrest, according to court records.
At the station, Morris-Janey appeared to go back and forth on whether to ask for a lawyer or speak to the officers, according to a transcript filed in court. The officers said he had the right to get a lawyer but they couldn’t talk to him if he did so.
Morris-Janey initially answered some questions before reconsidering, according to the transcript. Once he definitively said he wanted a lawyer, the agents ended the conversation and turned off the audio recorder, the transcript and other records show.
But Morris-Janey then “reversed course” and said he wanted to cooperate, according to a motion filed by federal prosecutors. He then admitted to buying seven firearms for someone named “Bones” who took the guns into Massachusetts, prosecutors said in the motion. That part of the interview is not shown in the transcript and does not appear to have been recorded.
Morris-Janey’s attorney had filed a motion seeking to prevent his statements from being used in court, but it was withdrawn shortly before a plea hearing was scheduled.