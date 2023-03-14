WINCHESTER — Former police Sgt. Kristopher Fox, whose employment the selectboard terminated in January 2022, is suing the town, alleging it discriminated against him for his disability — PTSD and anxiety — and failed to make reasonable accommodation for it.
Fox filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Concord on Jan. 17, requesting a trial by jury.
The selectboard’s unanimous vote to fire him came after Fox failed to appear as a witness in three criminal trials in late 2021.
But in his court filing, Fox argues there was no basis for the board’s decision because he was never subpoenaed for a trial in October 2021 and he was on unpaid administrative leave pending a medical evaluation during two trials that December.
In addition to being on leave, Fox said the reason he did not appear at the December trials, for which he had been subpoenaed, was because he was experiencing symptoms of PTSD and anxiety.
In his complaint, Fox said that during his administrative leave, he received a letter from the town dated Dec. 20, 2021, advising him that he had been scheduled for a fitness-for-duty assessment for Jan. 3, 2022.
But before the evaluation could occur, then-Police Chief Erik Josephson recommended the selectboard terminate Fox’s employment on Dec. 27, 2021.
Benjamin King, Fox’s attorney, declined to comment on his client’s complaint during a brief phone interview Monday, but said the town of Winchester has not filed an answer, which is due March 28.
Amy Bond, the town’s finance/human resources supervisor, told The Sentinel Monday that the town had no comment on Fox’s complaint.
Selectboard Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard also declined to comment on Friday, and Fox was unreachable through a number listed for him through White Pages online.
Fox said during a hearing prior to the termination of his employment last year that he began his career as a police officer in Winchester in June 2015. He left for a job at the Swanzey Police Department in 2016, then worked at the Hancock Police Department for about five months before being rehired in Winchester in 2021 as a sergeant.
The first trial for which Fox did not show up involved allegations of domestic violence against a minor, Josephson said in testimony to the town last year. Fox made the arrest in the case and interviewed the child, the suspect and witnesses, Josephson said previously.
That trial was originally scheduled for Sept. 21, 2021, but an email from the county attorney’s office the day before stated it would instead be held Oct. 12 of that year, according to Josephson. The email also said the county attorney’s office would like subpoenas to be reissued.
In his lawsuit, Fox said he did not receive a subpoena to testify at the October trial, so he did not appear.
On Nov. 9 of that year, per Fox’s suit, his medical provider requested that the police department make accommodations for his disabling impairments by arranging for another officer to be on duty with him and available to respond to calls if necessary.
Fox alleges the town refused to grant this accommodation and instead placed him on unpaid leave effective Nov. 12-19, 2021. The town extended his leave until Dec. 19 of that year, inviting Fox to have his medical provider suggest an alternative accommodation, he said in his court filing.
According to that complaint, Fox received medical authorization from his doctor to resume duty without an accommodation, and returned to work Dec. 7.
That day, Fox said he suffered severe symptoms of PTSD and anxiety, and that he felt flushed, his heart raced and he was sweaty, but he finished his shift. On Dec. 8, he once again experienced symptoms and called out of work, according to his filing.
On Dec. 9, Fox wrote, he received a letter from the town citing concern for his fitness for duty, and stating that he was being placed on unpaid leave until a health care provider, chosen by the town, could evaluate him.
Fox had been subpoenaed to appear in court as a witness for two trials on Dec. 13, Josephson had said.
Josephson testified at a public hearing in January 2022 that Fox wrote to Bond, the town’s finance/human resources supervisor, on Dec. 10, asking whether he would be paid for appearing in court on Dec. 13. The police chief said Bond consulted with him, and he told her that Fox should be in court that day and would be paid.
But Fox did not appear. According to Fox’s court filing, he told Assistant County Attorney Emma Rouse a day before the trial that he was on unpaid leave pending a medical evaluation, that he was suffering from PTSD and that he would not be able to testify.
Rouse testified at the Jan. 19, 2022, hearing that she received a phone call from Fox at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, and he explained to her he was on unpaid leave for a medical condition pending evaluation.
Rouse said that from her perspective as an assistant county attorney, Fox not showing up was a violation of subpoena power. But she also testified that she did not tell him in the call that he would have to appear or be charged in violation of the subpoena.
After his employment was terminated last January, Fox filed a discrimination complaint with the N.H. Commission for Human Rights and with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Feb. 24, 2022. According to his lawsuit, the Human Rights Commission closed its investigation after learning Fox intended to take civil action. According to his court filing, the EEOC issued Fox a Notice of Right to Sue in October of last year.
Per the 11-page filing, Fox is seeking compensation for lost wages, lost employment benefits, lost earning capacity as well as attorney fees. He is also seeking compensation for his alleged emotional distress, humiliation, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life.
