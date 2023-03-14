20230314-LOC-Winchester Police

The Winchester Police Department, as seen in January 2022, the month the town selectboard voted unanimously to terminate Sgt. Kristopher Fox’s employment.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

WINCHESTER — Former police Sgt. Kristopher Fox, whose employment the selectboard terminated in January 2022, is suing the town, alleging it discriminated against him for his disability — PTSD and anxiety — and failed to make reasonable accommodation for it.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.