HARRISVILLE — Former Winchester Police Chief Mike Tollett has been named the new chief of Harrisville's police department, three months after the Winchester selectboard declined to renew his contract.
Tollett took over the position Monday — according to a post on the Harrisville website — from longtime Police Chief Russell "Buddy" Driscoll, who is retiring at the end of the month after 24 years of service.
"I look forward to meeting and getting to know the residents of Harrisville," Tollett said in an email Thursday afternoon. "I have a unique and positive opportunity to build on the foundation of community policing that Chief Driscoll has established in this historic town."
In January, Winchester's selectboard voted against renewing Tollett's contract in a nonpublic session.
Board Chairman Ben Kilanski declined to tell The Sentinel why the decision was made, saying this was on advice from the town's attorney, and Tollett said he wasn't given a reason.
Tollett became Winchester's chief in 2018, several years after joining the department. After working in pest control and loss prevention, he made the switch to law enforcement, graduating from the police academy in 2010.
Since then, he's served in the Walpole and Hinsdale police departments, in addition to Winchester.