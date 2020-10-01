A former Winchester man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 13, according to court records.
Tony Rocha, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault.
The charges allege that he assaulted the two girls in Cheshire County at some point in 2018 or early 2019. Winchester Police Chief Mike Tollett previously said the assaults were separate incidents and that the girls were known to Rocha.
Rocha, whose last address listed in court documents is in Nashua, was sentenced to four to eight years in N.H. State Prison. The sentencing judge recommended he receive an assessment for sexual offender treatment. Two years of Rocha’s sentence can be suspended if he completes the recommended treatment or if it is established that no treatment is needed.
An additional prison sentence of 3½ to seven years was suspended for 15 years on condition of good behavior.