A former Westmoreland official was indicted Tuesday on four felony counts of theft alleging she misappropriated at least $29,000 in property taxes and motor-vehicle fees for her own use.
The official, Cindi H. Adler, resigned unexpectedly in 2018 after more than three decades as the town’s clerk and tax collector. An audit after her departure showed thousands of dollars unaccounted for, prompting N.H. State Police to open an investigation, as The Sentinel reported in March 2019.
The indictments, made public Friday, accuse Adler of embezzling funds for years by keeping some payments she received in her official capacity, rather than turning them over to the town.
Two of the charges allege she withheld about $24,000 in vehicle-registration fees in 2012 and about $2,300 in 2013.
The other two counts claim she withheld more than $1,500 in vehicle-registration fees between 2014 and late 2018, and more than $1,500 in property-tax payments due for the year 2016. These two charges don’t further specify how much she is accused of taking.
“We’ve been cooperating with the state in the investigation,” Richard Guerriero, Adler’s attorney, said Friday. “We hope to resolve this in court.”
The case is being prosecuted by an assistant county attorney from Sullivan County to avoid potential conflicts of interest with the Cheshire County Attorney's Office. Adler’s arraignment is scheduled for March.
Separately, the town filed a civil suit against Adler last year seeking to recover more than $100,000 that it claims she owes, including interest and costs. In her response to the suit, Adler invoked constitutional protections against self-incrimination. A trial is scheduled for March.
Westmoreland Selectman Frank Reeder declined to comment Friday, referring questions about the criminal case to the Sullivan County Attorney’s Office and questions about the civil case to the town’s attorney, Silas Little. Little did not immediately respond to a question about how the criminal case would affect the civil one.
Adler resigned at the end of August 2018, soon after other town officials had to get a judge to order her to hand over tax books and other documents, according to Westmoreland’s lawsuit.
A subsequent audit — required by state law any time a tax collector leaves office — found about $27,500 that Adler “had not delivered” to the town through “fees, double payment on taxes, taxes collected, but applied to another’s account, and releases of tax liens without payment,” the lawsuit stated.
The town then paid $15,000 for a forensic audit of the year 2016, which revealed $33,173 in “unlocated taxes,” according to the lawsuit. (The Sentinel asked the town for a copy of the forensic audit last spring. On behalf of the town, Little denied the request on the grounds that the audit’s release could interfere in the ongoing criminal case.)
The town has recovered about $60,000 from its insurers, according to court records.
The town does not appear to have done audits for every year, but states in its lawsuit that, based on comparing cash receipts before and after Adler left office, officials believe about $41,000 in vehicle fees and property taxes were not reported each year between 2012 and 2018. The town said it planned to pursue additional information about those alleged discrepancies as part of the lawsuit.
N.H. State Police got involved in November 2018, after the town informed it of potential “discrepancies and irregularities,” Trooper Aaron D. Gillis wrote in an affidavit in support of a search warrant in January 2019.
Adler “admitted to falsifying her ledgers, not documenting tax payments and applying certain monies for one tax payment-to another,” Gillis wrote.
In one case cited by Gillis, a town resident paid his property taxes in December 2017 with a check for $2,098, but Adler’s paperwork showed a payment of only $98. Later, Gillis wrote, another taxpayer was charged $5,099 instead of the $3,099 that was owed. Only $3,099 was recorded, and the extra $2,000 was used to cover the first account, according to Gillis’ affidavit and supporting attachments.