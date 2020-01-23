Former Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin plans to visit the Monadnock Region this weekend, to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden's bid for president.
Sunday, Shumlin is slated to kick off canvassing events at 9 a.m. at 145 Grove St. in Peterborough (doors open at 8:30) and at noon at 36 Hastings Ave. in Keene (doors open at 11:30 a.m.). People interested in attending the Peterborough event can RSVP at https://bit.ly/3aBeEY4; for Keene's they can RSVP at https://bit.ly/30QlC6X.
Shumlin is also scheduled to launch similar efforts later in the day in Claremont and Lebanon, according to the Biden campaign.
As previously reported, former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch is set to campaign for Biden next week.