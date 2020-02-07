Former Vermont governor Peter Shumlin plans to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Keene Sunday.
Shumlin is scheduled to kick off a canvassing effort for the former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate at 12:15 p.m. at 36 Hastings Ave. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., and people can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2OAQ5Rw.
Shumlin is one of a slew of surrogates slated to campaign throughout the Granite State this week and into next as part of the “Vote Joe, Beat Trump” tour. Biden himself and his wife, Jill, also have appearances in the state scheduled ahead of Tuesday’s N.H. primary, though not in the Monadnock Region.