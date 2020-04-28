A former state legislator from Swanzey has endorsed Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate, the Bolduc campaign announced recently.
Jim McConnell’s name is listed among other endorsements that also include a former state lawmaker from Epping, current N.H. House members, activists and others.
Bolduc, a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army, lives in Stratham. He and Wolfeboro resident Bryant “Corky” Messner are seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Jeanne Shaheen for her seat in the Senate.
McConnell, a Republican, served two terms in the N.H. Legislature, representing Richmond and Swanzey in Cheshire House District 12.