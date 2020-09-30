John Barthelmes, a former commissioner of the N.H. Department of Safety, has endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president.
Barthelmes detailed his support in an op-ed published in The Telegraph of Nashua.
Throughout his presidency, but especially in recent months, “President Trump has proven beyond any shred of doubt that he is incapable of putting the safety of our citizens first,” Barthelmes, also previously director of the N.H. State Police, wrote.
“Everything he does, by word and by deed, represents exactly what I’ve committed my career to fight,” Barthelmes continued. “His primary motivation has been to create disorder and political chaos for his own personal gain. We’re less safe today because of it.”
By contrast, Barthelmes said Biden — a former U.S. senator who served as vice president under President Barack Obama — “has the character and the experience to heal the wounds that President Trump has carelessly caused.”
The presidential election is Nov. 3.