Larry Phillips, a Keene resident and former state representative, has endorsed N.H. Democratic Reps. Paul Berch and John Bordenet for re-election in the House, as well as Charles “Chuck” Weed’s run for Cheshire County treasurer.
Berch, of Westmoreland, is one of eight candidates in a race for four seats representing Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland in Cheshire County House District 1. The others are incumbent Rep. Michael D. Abbott, D-Hinsdale; Whitney R. Aldrich, a Walpole Republican; Peter Benik, a Walpole Republican; Kate Day, a Chesterfield Republican; incumbent Rep. Cathryn A. Harvey, D-Chesterfield; Richard Merkt, a Westmoreland Republican; and incumbent Rep. Lucy McVitty Weber, D-Walpole.
“As a former member of the Judiciary committee I came to admire and appreciate the legal knowledge and experience of the lawyers on the committee from both parties,” Phillips wrote in a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel. “Foremost among them Paul Berch of Westmoreland provided that expertise and has continued to play a key role on the committee. It would be most unfortunate to lose his input.”
Bordenet is running for re-election in Cheshire County House District 5, against Republican Marilyn L. Huston.
“I was in the House for one of John Bordenet’s terms and can vouch for his diligence to delve into issues and ability to assess different perspectives,” Phillips wrote. “He was not a rubber stamp and held his own even under criticism.”
Weed, a Keene Democrat and former state representative, is running against Joseph H. Cartwright, an Alstead Republican, for the county treasurer post.
Weed “has intimate knowledge of NH government and politics,” Phillips wrote. “He was a leader and mentor to me and should be elected to any office he seeks.”