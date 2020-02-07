Tom Burack, a former commissioner of the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, has endorsed U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., for president.
In a news release from the Bennet campaign, Burack called the senator “a highly experienced and tested leader who is uniquely equipped to build the broad coalitions necessary to tackle the climate crisis.”
“Michael brings unmatched knowledge, credibility, and empathy to this crisis,” Burack continued, “he has a detailed and visionary clean energy plan that will create fantastic new economic and employment opportunities for our communities and nation, and he has the zeal to win the Presidency and take bold climate action from the White House.”
Burack, of Hopkinton, is an attorney with Sheehan Phinney. He served as New Hampshire’s environmental services commissioner from 2006 until January 2017.