A former Monadnock Regional Middle School girls soccer coach was arrested Tuesday on charges that he sexually assaulted a student.
Alexander P. Waterbury, 24, of Keene, is charged with four counts of felonious sexual assault, Keene police said in a news release.
Police say the alleged victim was between the ages of 13 and 16 and that the assault occurred while Waterbury was employed by the district.
Keene Police Lt. Jason Short said the assault happened recently, but declined to give an exact timeframe. He said police began investigating Monday afternoon and made the arrest Tuesday morning.
Lisa Witte, the district’s superintendent, said Waterbury was notified Sunday evening that he was no longer employed by the district.
Waterbury has coached for other soccer clubs in the area, according to the news release, which does not name the clubs.
Waterbury was a girls' coach at the local Cheshire United Soccer Club during its spring season from April to June, said Mark Belden, the club's president. He had not coached for the club before.
"This is the first we have heard anything and we are as shocked as everyone in the community is," Belden said in an email Tuesday night. He said Waterbury passed a background check, as all coaches must, and the club had not received any complaints about him. "Obviously, he is no longer coaching for us," Belden said.
He added that the club plans to schedule a forum "in the immediate future" to discuss any concerns parents may have.
Waterbury is being held at the Cheshire County jail. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Waterbury was also charged with two counts of prohibited sales of alcohol. The release provides no further details on those charges.
Police continue to investigate the case, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Jen Truman at 357-9820 or provide an anonymous tip at http://www.ci.keene.nh.us/departments/police/anonymous-crime-tips.