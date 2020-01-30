Kris Roberts, a member of the Keene Board of Education and a former state representative and former Keene city councilor, has endorsed U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, for president.
“In Tulsi I see a person of outstanding character, a visionary, a realist with many of [the] traits, and strengths necessary to become an exceptional leader,” Roberts wrote in a letter to the editor to The Sentinel, in which he lists John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln and Theodore and Eleanor Roosevelt as examples of exceptional leaders who have come before. “A leader who we would be proud to work with and for.”
Among other reasons for supporting Gabbard, Roberts wrote that she “understands that the average American isn’t [benefiting] from the strongest economy in 50 years.”