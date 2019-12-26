Since Aiden Beers had surgery to correct his scoliosis this January with the help of his community, he’s done more than make strides toward his recovery — he’s nearing the end of a marathon.
It was the 12th surgery the Sullivan boy had to correct a symptom of his spina bifida, a disorder he was born with that caused his spinal cord to bulge out of a hole in his lower back. His first procedure was done in utero to repair the hole in his back.
He’s also had surgeries to untether his spinal cord and loosen his ankle tendons, all symptoms of the condition.
The January procedure was funded with money from a Facebook campaign his family started and proceeds from the 2018 Red Cap Run, a race that raises funds for local families in crisis.
Spina bifida, a rare disorder affecting an average of 1,645 births per year nationwide, can lead to varying degrees of paralysis, learning disabilities, cranial pressure and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There’s no cure for spina bifida, the CDC notes, but by repairing the hole and addressing symptoms of the condition, people who have it can live well into adulthood and lead full lives.
After his surgery, Aiden, 11, remained at St. Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., for more than two weeks, followed by a month-long stay at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, Mass.
His mother, Jamie, stayed with him in New Jersey, then in Massachusetts, while her husband, David, cared for their three other children, Emma, 9, Abigail, 7, and Jackson, 5.
Recovery was slow and uneven, his mom said. Jamie said she expected her son to have a short hospital stay, followed by recovery at home. But Aiden was so weak after the surgery, he couldn’t walk. His digestion also slowed down, and he couldn’t eat solid food. He was in a lot of pain.
The operation, during which a flexible cord was placed in Aiden’s back, involved removing and reattaching his diaphragm and going through layers of muscle in his side. This likely slowed his recovery, according to Jamie.
Jamie, a stay-at-home mom, manages her son’s medical needs: physical therapy appointments, doctor follow-ups and more.
Between the money they received from the Facebook fundraiser and from February’s Red Cap Run — an annual race that benefits local families in need — the Beers could afford the $60,000 surgery and everything that came with it, according to Jamie, and Aiden’s health insurance covered his stay at Spaulding.
Since then, Aiden finished 5th grade at Nelson Elementary School and started 6th grade at Keene Middle School in late August. He’ll be 12 in January.
“That was a source of anxiety for me,” said Jamie. “There’s a lot more walking — it’s bigger than Nelson Elementary. It took so long for him to get better after that (last) surgery. He had a slow recovery after the rehab hospital and was in a wheelchair at school. I wanted him to be in the best shape he could be in.”
Jamie is thrilled to report Aiden is “doing fabulous.”
“It’s been an almost miraculous transition to middle school,” she said. “I thought he’d need his wheelchair out of sheer exhaustion, with going to the nurse three times, a day, to classes, to lunch and to gym.”
Instead, he hasn’t used his wheelchair at school at all and comes home with energy to spare.
“He loves school — he’s made great friends,” said his mother, friends who help him carry his things to class because he needs to be hands-free. “People have been so kind to him at Keene Middle School. The staff have been incredible with meeting his needs.”
When the straight-A student isn’t in school, he enjoys reading (Greek mythology is his current favorite topic) and creative writing — he recently finished an eight-page story Jamie said he’s excited about.
At his most recent follow-up appointment at Boston Children’s Hospital this fall, Aiden’s orthopedic surgeon began discussion about the possibility of surgery to loosen his tight hamstrings and knees; and he has a X-ray with his surgeon at the hospital in New Jersey every three months to monitor his spine.
“Everything is looking good so far,” said Jamie. “The surgeon said he wasn’t sure what it was but that whatever Aiden is doing, it’s working and we don’t need to talk about it. This is the first time I really remember in (Aiden’s) life there hasn’t been pending surgery.”
She attributes his remarkable progress to several factors, the first being his determination. She credits his weekly visits with his physical therapist, Barbara DeMatteo of Pathways Pediatric Therapy in Keene, and all the walking he does at school. Every week this summer, he rode his adaptive bicycle, which was purchased for him with funds raised from another road race and donated by a member of the family’s church.
Jamie said her son is excited to attend this year’s Red Cap Run — he was unable to attend last year’s event in his honor.
“Had he not had surgery (in January) it would have been harder for him — his body would have been working a lot harder,” she said. “It was part of a community hug we so needed last year.”