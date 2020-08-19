Steve Marchand, a former Portsmouth mayor who twice ran for governor, has endorsed N.H. Rep. Craig Thompson in the crowded Democratic primary for N.H. Executive Council's District 2.
In giving his endorsement, Marchand touts Thompson's "clear, progressive values" and says the Harrisville resident has "a legislative record to match."
"In almost 20 years of activism in New Hampshire politics, I've never seen an elected official with the unique set of skills, experiences, and knowledge Craig brings to public service," Marchand said in the letter. "As a farmer, small business owner, and legislator, his election represents an opportunity to bring an important diversity of life experiences and talent to the Council."
Thompson represents Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury in the N.H. House's Cheshire District 14.
He is one of six Democrats running for the Executive Council's second district, which includes Keene and many other area communities. The others are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, Jay Surdukowski of Concord and Cinde Warmington of Concord.
Jim Beard of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton are running on the Republican side, and Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as a third-party candidate.
The state primaries are Sept. 8.
New Hampshire’s five executive councilors are elected every two years, with responsibilities that include overseeing the receipt and spending of state and federal funds; managing the state’s 10-year highway plan; approving appointments of judges, commissioners and other posts; and considering pardon requests.
District 2 is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.