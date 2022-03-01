WINCHESTER — A former Winchester police officer who recently resigned from the department had been under investigation for alleged sexual activity with someone he arrested and whose case was still pending, according to a document from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
Joshua Edson surrendered his New Hampshire police certification on Feb. 14, three days after he resigned from his job in Winchester, where he had worked since July 2018. An agreement he signed with the Attorney General’s Office on Feb. 18 was conditioned on his resignation and requires that he not attempt to get recertified as an officer in New Hampshire.
The Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Friday that though the investigation into Edson found probable cause for a charge of witness tampering, he will not be criminally charged as long as he adheres to the agreement for three years. The release cites “potential defenses” available to the former officer that would make it hard for the state to prevail in court. Rather than charge him, the Attorney General’s Office came to the agreement with Edson, the release states.
On Monday, Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy Sullivan declined to specify what the Attorney General’s Office meant by “potential defenses,” citing the three-year period in which the office could charge Edson if he does not comply with the agreement.
That agreement, signed Friday by Sullivan, points to a July 2 report with the allegations Edson had had sexual activity with someone he’d arrested as the impetus for the attorney general’s investigation. The agreement doesn’t name the source of the report and provides few other details about any of the allegations against Edson.
Under the terms of the agreement, Edson will also not contest his placement on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, better known as the Laurie List, which contains officers with potential credibility issues whose testimony could be called into question in court.
Edson’s lawyer, Eric Wilson, did not return a phone request for comment Monday and declined to comment when reached Friday after the Attorney General’s Office announced its agreement with Edson.
This announcement came one day after the Winchester selectboard held its second public hearing to discuss Police Chief Erik Josephson’s request to fire a different officer — Lt. James Fisher — for reasons apparently related to Edson’s case.
Testimony at Thursday’s session and a previous session on Feb. 10 circled around whether Fisher lied to town officials about the reason for putting an officer — referred to only as Officer X — on paid leave and how much information he should have given them about allegations that had been made against the officer. At one point Thursday, Fisher referred to Officer X as “Officer Edson” before correcting himself.
Fisher has maintained that he could not share more details with town officials about the allegations without compromising the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
Fisher became aware of an allegation against the officer by late June, according to a statement his attorney Joseph Hoppock sent The Sentinel on Friday. Fisher said he immediately referred the issue to the county attorney and State Police, who in turn referred it to the Attorney General’s Office.
In the statement, Fisher said he was following protocols and “specific instructions” from the Attorney General’s Office by not sharing details of the allegations with the town. He adds that he stands by his actions “1,000%.”
The selectboard has yet to vote on Josephson’s recommendation to fire Fisher.