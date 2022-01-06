The former Dublin home of Phoenix House New England — a not-for-profit behavioral health provider specializing in the treatment of substance-use and mental health disorders — has been purchased by a separate substance-use treatment provider, Avenues Recovery Community. The facility on Pierce Road offers detox and rehabilitation services.
DUBLIN — The former home of Phoenix House New England on Pierce Road has been purchased by a separate substance-use treatment provider that has continued providing care at the site, its founder confirmed Thursday.
Avenues Recovery Community — which also has locations in Concord, as well as five other states — purchased the property for $1.5 million last month, according to founder and CEO Hudi Alter.
In late November, Phoenix House's President and CEO Peter Mumma told The Sentinel the organization was closing all of its Vermont locations in Brattleboro and Burlingtonand selling its Dublin site due to financial difficulties.
Services were continuous while the transaction was underway, Alter said, and the 23 former employees of Phoenix House were offered and accepted positions with Avenues.
All adults, regardless of gender, are welcome at Avenues and all insurance, including N.H. and V.T. Medicaid, is accepted.
The drug and rehabilitation facility offers a five-day detox to help people new to recovery, according to Alter. Once complete, people will be transferred to Avenues' 30-day residential program.
The organization has a capacity of 49 people, but with current staffing levels he said Avenues is only able to serve its current census of 25.
The property — which has four separate residential units — is getting a "facelift," according to Alter, with hopes of completing all construction in six months. This will not disrupt services, he noted, because only one unit will be done at a time.
Alter added he hopes to add more Avenues sites in the Granite State in the future.
"I'm looking forward to moving our footprint into New Hampshire," he said.
Those seeking recovery can call Avenues Recovery Community at 563-8501 or visit its website at avenuesrecovery.com.
For immediate assistance, Cheshire County residents can visit The Doorway — a referral hub for people to get help with substance use disorders — at 24 Railroad St. in Keene. The Doorway is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.
