A former owner of Pho Keene Great plans to open a food truck in the area, more than two years after leaving the Central Square restaurant.
The new business, Gourmet Vietnam, will offer the same French-Vietnamese fare that owner and chef Isabelle Jolie sold at a Keene food stand she ran for several years and at Pho Keene Great, which she co-founded in 2019, her sister, Anh-Hong Nguyen, said.
Those recipes were passed down from their mother, according to Nguyen, who is helping Jolie open the food truck along with their brother, Hai Mackay. The menu will include Vietnamese staples like pho, a noodle soup, and banh mi sandwiches, she said.
Nguyen said the group is considering several Monadnock Region locations for the truck, including one in Keene that she said is their top choice and another in Peterborough. They hope to launch the business this fall, she said, though its opening could be delayed until next spring if finalizing a location proves difficult.
Jolie's former stand, Bon Vivant, a converted trailer on Route 101 that customers dubbed a "food cottage," had limited seating and was open for only part of the year due to local regulations at the time, according to past reporting by The Sentinel.
That made it difficult to keep the business open after it was founded in 2016, Nguyen said. Gourmet Vietnam will have a kitchen in the food truck and will also include a separate structure with indoor and outdoor seating, she said, adding that "the goal is for customers to have a cafe experience." The business will be open for all but the winter months, she said.
The siblings plan to open it in a converted trolley car, which they have nicknamed A Streetcar Named Euphoria — a nod to the Tennessee Williams play "A Streetcar Named Desire," according to Nguyen.
"We wanted a nice elegant name to link it with my family's name," she said.
Gourmet Vietnam has no connection to Pho Keene Great, which Nguyen said Jolie left just a month after it opened.
Jolie was not available for comment on the new business.