PETERBOROUGH — Three former members of the Peterborough selectboard — Ed Juengst, Barbara Miller and Elizabeth Thomas — have endorsed N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch in her bid for re-election, the Dietsch campaign announced recently.
“In the many years I have known Jeanne Dietsch, she has been a job creator, community leader, and spirited fighter for Peterborough’s people and environment,” Thomas said in a news release from the campaign. “We are lucky to have her as our state senator, and I am overjoyed to endorse her for reelection!”
Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is seeking her second term in N.H. Senate District 9, which includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
She is the sole candidate on the ballot in the Democratic primary Sept. 8. Running on the Republican side is Denise Ricciardi of Bedford.
The general election is Nov. 3.