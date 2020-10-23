PETERBOROUGH — The former deputy clerk in Peterborough, whose complaints of mistreatment by Town Clerk Linda Guyette prompted a third-party investigation this summer, is suing the town, alleging it violated multiple state laws in the events surrounding her resignation last month.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Gayle Bohl claims she resigned as deputy clerk on Sept. 29 due to adverse working conditions and because she did not receive state-obligated whistleblower protections.
Bohl’s attorneys filed the complaint on her behalf in the Northern District of Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
Peterborough municipal staff had previously been informed by one of Bohl’s attorneys of her intention to sue the town but were not aware Thursday that the lawsuit had been filed, according to Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay. MacStay declined to comment on Bohl’s allegations, saying that staff had not yet reviewed them.
Bohl claims in the lawsuit that she resigned due to “bad faith and malicious conduct” by Guyette and that Guyette illegally pressured her to resign for filing workplace complaints against her. Those complaints, which the suit says Bohl submitted to Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett on June 23, prompted an investigation this summer by the Dover-based human-resources consultant Leddy Group.
In the lawsuit, Bohl cites the conclusions of that inquiry, which determined that Guyette was “hostile and abusive” toward employees and demonstrated “a cavalier attitude towards protecting herself, the public, and town staff from exposure to COVID-19,” including by allegedly entering town hall on June 9 after having tested positive for the coronavirus. Guyette informed Bartlett of her positive test the same day, according to the investigation.
Guyette denied many of the allegations in Bohl’s complaints, according to a summary of the investigation’s conclusions.
The Peterborough Select Board asked Guyette to resign in August after the probe substantiated four of the five formal complaints against her. The clerk, an elected official who has served in the post since 2009 and whose current three-year term expires in 2021, declined.
In an Oct. 6 written statement, Guyette disputed the conclusion that she received a positive COVID-19 test before going to work on June 9, saying that she wasn’t informed of the result until June 10. Bartlett said earlier this month that Guyette first informed him of the positive test on June 10.
The investigation also concluded that Guyette dismissed Bohl’s request to increase the distance between their desks in the clerk’s office and delayed the installation of plexiglass dividers between the desks. Guyette denied those allegations.
Bohl says Guyette’s behavior was concerning because she and her husband have pre-existing conditions that put them at greater risk to the coronavirus.
Bohl resigned because Guyette’s conduct, including her alleged failure to take precautions against COVID-19, made Bohl’s working conditions “difficult and intolerable,” according to the lawsuit. Bohl claims that she is entitled to compensation because her resignation constitutes constructive discharge — an unlawful severance that occurs when an employee feels forced to resign due to adverse working conditions.
Bohl also alleges the town violated multiple state laws that are meant to protect whistleblowers from losing their employment. She claims that her June complaints to Bartlett, the town administrator, that Guyette was not observing COVID-19 safety protocols should have been protected under RSA 98-E and RSA 275-E, which prohibit employers from retaliating against public employees and any New Hampshire workers, respectively, for reporting legal violations.
Bohl alleges the town “forced [her] out of her job for her disclosure of dangerous conduct within Peterborough town government.”
No court date has been set for the case, according to an administrator at the Northern District of Hillsborough County Superior Court. Bohl is represented in the lawsuit by Charles Douglas and Samantha Heuring of the Concord law firm Douglas, Leonard & Garvey.