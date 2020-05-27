The former owners of The Piazza in Keene have announced that they will be reopening the ice cream parlor at 147 Main St. in early June.
In a Tuesday night Facebook post, The Piazza owner Heidi Carlisle announced that she’s hoping to have the popular ice cream shop reopened by June 5. Carlisle and her husband, Don, put the shop up for sale in 2013, and in 2015 it reopened as a Walpole Creamery location.
Carlisle said the shop will be prioritizing social distancing measures and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are hoping to bring a little happiness to Keene during these trying times,” she wrote in the post. “Our staff will be wearing masks, and we encourage visitors to wear masks as well, we have plenty if needed.”
She said members of the public will be required to stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line and spots to indicate where they should stand will be clearly marked on the sidewalk. Piazza will also ask that, when possible, only one person per party wait in line to place their order.