A Cheshire County Superior Court judge has ruled that a New Jersey-based company that once owned a former paper mill in Winchester owes the state government $281,250 for violations of New Hampshire environmental regulations at the facility.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services (DES) brought the civil lawsuit against M&M Consulting and Contracting, Inc., in March 2019, when court documents indicate the company still owned the 19-acre property at the corner of Fitzgerald and Old Cathedral roads.
When M&M obtained that property in 2008, it became responsible for the abandoned paper mill and associated wastewater facilities there, Mark Lucas, a lawyer with the Environmental Protection Bureau of the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, wrote in court documents.
Those facilities include a dam, which abuts the Ashuelot River, with three treatment lagoons containing sludge produced by the mill’s previous operations, Lucas wrote. M&M managed the sludge without a state permit or a closure plan for the lagoons, failed to submit an operation, maintenance and response form and an annual emergency action plan with DES as required for the dam, failed to maintain the dam from falling into disrepair and did not comply with several DES orders, he said in court documents. The AG's office did not return a request for comment Thursday.
A phone number listed for M&M was no longer in service. A voicemail left with a contact for the company listed in an online business directory went unreturned Thursday.
“The harm or potential harm to human health and the environment associated with [M&M] leaving wastewater and sludge in abandoned lagoons, poses a direct threat to groundwater and surface water, and public health,” Judith Houston, the permitting and enforcement engineer for DES’ Water Division Wastewater Engineering Bureau, wrote in an affidavit filed in the case.
Judge Jacki Smith ruled in favor of DES on Sept. 9, after no objection was filed by the company in response to an Aug. 1 motion by DES for a final judgment. Smith found M&M in default since no representative or lawyer for the company had made an appearance in court since December 2021, a month after a lawyer formerly representing the company withdrew and was never replaced, according to court documents.
Winchester took the property by tax deed late last year, documents state. But the final decree Smith granted states that this did not relieve M&M of its responsibility to take corrective actions.
In the motion asking the court to enter a final judgment, Lucas wrote that the daily fines associated with the regulations M&M violated could amount to more than $400 million, as the company failed to comply with four required corrective actions for more than 1,750 days and violated other regulations for years.
But, Lucas wrote, such “astronomical civil penalties” were not warranted by the facts of the case and “would shock the Court’s conscience and be inequitable and unjust.” Rather, DES assessed the penalties based on factors such as the economic benefit the company enjoyed through noncompliance, the harm or potential harm to the environment and public welfare, and the extent to which the company knowingly failed to comply, according to court documents.
Assessing the violations to have caused moderate harm or potential harm to the environment and major harm or potential harm to the public welfare and calculating that the company avoided $225,000 in compliance costs, Lucas suggested a total penalty of $281,250, according to court documents. Smith ordered that penalty when she granted the final decree DES requested, documents state.
Steve Doyon, the chief dam safety engineer with DES, wrote in an affidavit filed with the court that M&M has been aware of the need to correct dam safety violations since at least 2010, when DES sent an initial letter of deficiency. He also said that when he inspected the dam in May, conditions were “essentially the same” as they were when he'd conducted an inspection five years earlier, when he had found the dam in violation of state regulations.
“[M&M] abandoned the Dam in a state of disrepair,” Doyon wrote. “... Such neglect increases the potential for harmful impacts to downstream residents, properties and the environment.”
