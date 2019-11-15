BRATTLEBORO — Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner plans to campaign on behalf of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for the Democratic presidential nomination this weekend at an event in town.
Turner serves as the national co-chair of Bernie 2020, and is a former Cleveland city councilor and former candidate for Ohio secretary of state.
On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., she plans to keynote Rights & Democracy’s Membership Assembly & People Power Summit. Rights & Democracy was established by people in New Hampshire and Vermont “{span}to counter the influence of money in politics and to hold elected officials accountable to upholding our rights and the democracy we live in,” according to its websites for the two states.
{span}The summit is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the School for International Training at 1 Kipling Road. Organizers urge people to RSVP at https://bit.ly/33OqJ8B.
{span}Sanders is the junior U.S. senator from Vermont.