A Massachusetts jury on Monday found a former police officer guilty of motor-vehicle homicide by negligent operation for causing a crash that killed a 29-year-old Hinsdale man more than two years ago.
The Hinsdale resident, James Arcellana, died of his injuries three days after the Oct. 1, 2017, crash in Greenfield, Mass.
A Massachusetts State Police investigation found that James B. Rode, then a sergeant with the Greenfield (Mass.) Police Department, was responding to a call about an erratic driver a little after 8 p.m. that night, according to a news release from the Northwestern (Mass.) District Attorney’s Office. Rode was driving 84 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone without his cruiser’s siren on, the office said.
Rode, 50, was sentenced in Greenfield District Court to serve nine months in jail, with an additional 15 months of jail time suspended for two years, according to the release. He will also lose his driver’s license for 15 years.
His employment with Greenfield has been terminated, though he has appealed that decision to the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission, according to the release.