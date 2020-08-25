Thomas R. Eaton, a prominent area Republican and former N.H. Senate president, has endorsed Jim Beard in the race for N.H. Executive Council District 2.
“Jim can hit the Executive Council ground running because of his National and International management and negotiating experiences,” Eaton, of Keene, wrote in a letter to the editor. “He is committed to strengthening the economy, keeping taxes low, reducing regulations and supporting our great New Hampshire entrepreneurial spirit.”
In his campaign website, Beard, of Lempster, described his career before retirement as developing global sales campaigns for aircraft manufacturers. He and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton are both running for the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat, which covers Keene and many other area communities.
On the Democratic side, the candidate field is more crowded, with Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, Jay Surdukowski of Concord, Craig Thompson of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington of Concord.
The state primary is Sept. 8.
Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as a third-party candidate.
New Hampshire’s five executive councilors are elected every two years, with responsibilities that include overseeing the receipt and spending of state and federal funds; managing the state’s 10-year highway plan; approving appointments; and considering pardon requests.
The Executive Council’s second district is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.