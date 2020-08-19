Former N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, has endorsed Bryant "Corky" Messner for U.S. Senate, according to a news release from the Messner campaign.
"Corky Messner is a veteran who has honorably served our country and a businessman who understands what it will take to get our economy back on its feet and moving again,” Morse, who represents N.H. Senate District 22, said in the release. “I’m endorsing him today because his leadership and vision make him our best choice to take on and defeat Senator Shaheen this fall.”
An Army veteran who lives in Wolfeboro, Messner is one of four Republicans vying for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's seat in Washington. Also in the race are Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Don Bolduc of Stratham and Andy Martin of Manchester.
Shaheen, a Madbury resident and former New Hampshire governor, is running for her third six-year term in the U.S. Senate against challenges by fellow Democrats Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene.
The state primaries are Sept. 8.
Justin O'Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.