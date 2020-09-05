Former N.H. Gov. Stephen E. Merrill, 74, has died, the governor's office announced this evening. A Republican, Merrill served as governor of New Hampshire from 1993 to 1997.
Gov. Chris Sununu ordered flags to be flown at half staff on all public grounds and buildings in the state in honor of Merrill.
Through the governor's office, the Merrill family issued the following statement: “"With regret, we share the news with the State of New Hampshire, that former Attorney General and Governor Stephen Merrill passed away peacefully at his home with his family today. Additional information about remembrance services will be forthcoming. We ask that you please respect the privacy of our family at this difficult time."
Born in Hampton, Merrill graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1969 and earned his law degree from Georgetown University in 1972.
He served as the state's attorney general from 1985 to 1989 under Gov. John Sununu, father of the sitting governor.
As New Hampshire's 77th governor, Merrill was recognized for fiscal responsibility and for the phrase "the New Hampshire advantage."
“Governor Steve Merrill was a dear friend who had an incredibly positive impact on the citizens of our state,” Sununu said in a prepared statement. “He will be missed by everyone who knew him."