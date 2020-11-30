The first thing everyone recalls about Christopher Barnes is that the late Hancock resident was a jokester. His humor ran the gamut from pranks and practical jokes to edgy comments and witty wordplay.
“He always tried to make other people feel comfortable and happy,” his daughter, Lisa Barnes of Natick, Mass., said.
But Chris Barnes, who died Oct. 6 at 83, was also passionate about the arts.
Family and contemporaries say that over the course of a 35-year career in the Monadnock Region — which included a stretch as resident director at MacDowell, the famed artists’ residency program in Peterborough — he invigorated the local arts scene and fostered a collaborative spirit that remains today.
Barnes was born Dec. 10, 1936, in New York City to Paul and Helene Barnes.
In 1949, he and his father both contracted polio, and Chris Barnes spent a year in the hospital battling the disease, according to Lisa Barnes. She said Paul Barnes wore leg braces and walked with a cane for the rest of his life.
Lisa Barnes explained that her father’s levity was a product of those difficult circumstances faced by the family of eight, which were compounded by his mother’s deafness. “His sense of humor was born out of that and trying to make the best of things,” she said.
Chris Barnes attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs, where he earned a degree in English literature and met his wife, Katy. The couple got married in 1959 shortly after graduating.
After spending a year at the University of Michigan, where he obtained a master’s degree in library science, Barnes worked for several years as an assistant librarian at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
He, Katy and their two children moved to Fitzwilliam in 1966 when he became library director at Keene State College. The family relocated to Hancock nine years later, where he spent nearly all the rest of his life.
Barnes arrived at Keene State as the school was expanding from a teacher’s college to focusing on liberal arts more broadly, according to Emeritus Professor of Film Larry Benaquist.
Benaquist, who joined the faculty in the late 1960s and founded Keene State’s film studies program, said Barnes played a crucial role in that transition by helping stock the library with literature for the new academic departments. Handling the departments’ requests demanded strong interpersonal skills, in addition to intellect, he noted.
“He was very generous about helping me do that, so we ended up with a substantial collection of the necessary books,” Benaquist said. “… He was good for the school, and he was the right person for the job at the time because of his ability to reach out to people.”
Barnes left Keene State in 1981 to become resident director at the MacDowell Colony — now known as MacDowell — the Peterborough artists’ retreat founded in 1908 that has hosted acclaimed figures including composer Aaron Copland, playwright Thornton Wilder and writer James Baldwin.
John Sieswerda, MacDowell’s current foreman who joined the staff in 1988 as a maintenance assistant, said the community felt like a small town, with Barnes as its mayor, during his eight-year directorship. Noting Barnes’ sense of humor, he said the former director was well liked among the artists and brought a sense of “conviviality” to the campus.
That brand of leadership was a change from MacDowell’s previous directors, who seemed to have taken a more disciplinary approach, according to Sieswerda.
“I think Chris kind of took a backseat to that style,” he said. “He was more free-rein. He kind of let the artists be the adults that they are and behave the way they wanted.”
In MacDowell’s annual report from the first year of his tenure, Barnes said he was often asked how he “put up with ‘those strange artists with their incredible egos and sensitivities’.”
“My response continues to be that I have never met such a group of single-minded, creative, pleasant, fun-loving, hard-working people in my life,” he wrote. “After all, when one arrives at Nirvana, one doesn’t want to spoil it. The artists who come to the Colony are doing what they want to do, and few people can say that about themselves with complete truth.”
According to his contemporaries, Barnes led MacDowell’s evolution from an insular shire near downtown Peterborough to an organization engaged in the local arts scene.
“Back then, [MacDowell] was a much smaller program,” Sieswerda said. “I think Chris was one of the instigators in taking MacDowell out of the shadows and shining the light on it, in a real positive sense.”
That included encouraging resident filmmakers to share their expertise with Keene State students during regular speaking events, according to Benaquist. It also meant establishing a relationship with The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough, which, during Barnes’ tenure at MacDowell, began reserving a shelf for literature written by resident artists, according to Willard Williams, who owns the store his family founded in 1972.
“I do remember him always joking when he would come in,” Williams said. “At some point, they started sending notices about people who were coming to the colony so we could stock [their work].”
Barnes left MacDowell in 1989, writing in the organization’s annual report that it should strive to “strengthen [its] endowment, to maintain the place in a careful and simple way and to welcome as gifted and diverse a population of Colonists as possible.”
He and Katy later owned an arts consulting firm, Arts Pro Tem before he drifted into retirement around 2000, according to Lisa Barnes.
Chris Barnes enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren, often attending their athletic events or taking them fishing near the family’s home in Hancock, she said. He played poker and pool and also curated his collection of Robert Frost memorabilia.
He remained engaged in the local arts community, as well.
“If he heard a new piece of poetry or music, he would get in touch with that person and thank them for their artwork or contribution,” Lisa Barnes said, adding that he usually stayed in contact with the person.
And the region still reflects his initiatives and accomplishments.
In 2015, music composition students from Keene State attended a seminar at MacDowell taught by one of its fellows. Multiple fellows have been on the faculty in recent years. Toadstool Bookshop still has a shelf displaying MacDowell artists’ work.
“It is a lifetime thing,” Chris Barnes told the Los Angeles Times in 1988, about being part of the MacDowell community. “Once you have been here, MacDowell Colony is always a part of you.”