A former area resident was arrested in Pennsylvania Friday and charged with murdering his wife, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Nicholas James Kassotis, 40, who also goes by Nicholas Killian James Stark, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and removal of body parts from a scene of death or dismemberment, the GBI said in a news release Friday.
Kassotis is a 2000 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey Center, according to the district.
Mindi Mebane Kassotis' remains were found Dec. 2 in the woods of a hunting club in Riceboro, Ga., but the 40-year-old was not identified until May 11, after law-enforcement authorities used genetic genealogy, according to the release. Nicholas Kassotis was arrested in Lancaster, Pa., the next day.
The two married on Oct. 9, 2016, in Virginia, according to a wedding announcement The Sentinel published in November of that year.
Mindi and Nicholas Kassotis' wedding announcement states that Mindi received a bachelor of arts from Armstrong State University and a master of arts in public and international affairs from Virginia Tech. At the time, she was a writer and business owner.
Nicholas Kassotis received a bachelor of arts from Boston University, a Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University School of Law and, as of his wedding in 2016, was pursuing a master of laws in national security law from Georgetown University Law Center, according to the wedding announcement. At that time, he was serving as a judge advocate in the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps.
His father, Wayne, served as a police officer in area departments, including as Fitzwilliam's chief and as a school resource officer at Monadnock.
Nicholas and Mindi Kassotis were living in Savannah, Ga., at the time of her death, and authorities said testing showed that her remains were put in the area where they were found on or about Nov. 27, 2022, according to the GBI. Friday's news release does not list her cause of death.
