David Morrill, a Keene resident and former N.H. House member, has endorsed state Rep. Craig Thompson for N.H. Executive Council.
Thompson, of Harrisville, is one of six Democrats running for the District 2 seat, which is currently held by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.
The others are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, Jay Surdukowski of Concord and Cinde Warmington of Concord. Republicans Jim Beard of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton are also seeking the post.
The expansive district includes Keene and many other Monadnock Region communities.
In a letter to the editor to The Sentinel, Morrill described Thompson as a “climate candidate” who, as a farmer, sees the effects of climate change first-hand.
“He is a dedicated progressive,” Morrill wrote, “and sincerely wants the best for New Hampshire.”
Morrill, a Democrat, was elected to the N.H. House in 2018 to represent Keene’s Ward 1 in Cheshire District 4. He recently resigned when he moved to another part of the city.
The state primary is Sept. 8 ahead of the general election Nov. 3.