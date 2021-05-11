BRATTLEBORO — Frank Machado, a former route driver for Koffee Kup Bakery, started his new job Thursday, less than two weeks after the Vermont-based bakery abruptly closed.
That morning, Machado’s last paycheck from Koffee Kup — nearly $2,000 for his last day of work and 112 hours of unused time off — had been deposited into his bank account. By Saturday, most of the money was gone.
Machado, a Mattapoisett, Mass., resident who now works for the Massachusetts bread distributor La Marca & Sons, said he knows of many former Koffee Kup employees whose pay for unused time off was issued and then rescinded last week.
“It’s like putting it on a fishing line and then pulling it away,” he said Monday.
Koffee Kup, which owns the Brattleboro-based Vermont Bread Co., closed April 26, several weeks after it was acquired by the New York City private equity firm American Industrial Acquisition Corp. (AIAC).
Nearly 250 people were laid off in Vermont: 91 at the Vermont Bread Co. plant on Cotton Mill Hill in Brattleboro and 156 at Koffee Kup’s location in Burlington, Vt. Workers at the bakery’s facility in North Grosvenordale, Conn., were also laid off, according to a notice filed with that state’s Labor Department.
Workers at both Vermont locations were among those who had compensation revoked last week, according to reporting by The Brattleboro Reformer and WCAX.
AIAC adviser Jeff Sands did not respond Monday to a request for more information on the missing pay. Sands told WCAX that he is not directly involved in payroll operations.
Koffee Kup produced baked goods — including bread, donuts and English muffins — and distributed products to more than 4,500 locations in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, according to an April 7 news release announcing its acquisition by AIAC. It employed 500 people across its three facilities at the time, the release stated.
In a separate news release April 27, Sands said that Koffee Kup had suffered financial losses in each of the past four years. The bakery had been unable to find a new investor “willing to commit the resources necessary to bring the company back to health,” he said.
AIAC informed Koffee Kup employees of the bakery’s closure April 26, the day it happened, Sands told The Sentinel previously — though Machado said he learned of the closure from news reports.
Machado’s final paycheck for $1,971 covered his final day at work and paid time off that he had accrued, he said Monday. Koffee Kup revoked all of it before returning a much smaller amount — his final day’s wages — Saturday, he said.
“It was a good chunk of money,” he said. “… I just wanted what was due to me. They kicked us again when we were down.”
The loss of that compensation left some workers in a precarious financial spot, according to Machado.
“There’s some people who went into the red over it,” he said. “Some people live week to week.”
Koffee Kup’s closure prompted a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Vermont alleging the bakery did not give employees sufficient notice of its mass layoffs. The lawsuit — which seeks to recover wages and benefits for former workers — claims the layoffs violated a federal law requiring employers to give workers, states and municipalities 60 days’ notice before plant closures or mass layoffs.
AIAC has cited an exception to the reporting requirement if it “would have precluded the employer from obtaining the needed capital or business.” The company couldn’t provide earlier notice about the closure because it was exploring ways to continue operating, according to mass-termination notices that Sands filed with the state last month.
Vermont’s Labor Department is also reviewing whether Koffee Kup gave sufficient notice of its mass layoffs under state law, Commissioner Michael Harrington said after the bakery’s closure. That statute has reporting requirements similar to federal law, though Harrington said there are also exceptions to its rules.