Chris Pangalos had a front-row view of history Wednesday from his spot along President Joe Biden’s route from the U.S. Capitol, where Biden was inaugurated, to the White House.
The problem is, he was looking the wrong way. But it wasn’t a missed opportunity for the Keene State College alum — it was his job.
Pangalos, a deputy sheriff with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in Charlotte, N.C., was among thousands of local law enforcement agents sworn in as temporary U.S. Marshals last week to provide security for Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
The experience, he said, was honorable and, from his perspective, uneventful.
A native of Mahopac, N.Y., Pangalos attended Lakeland High School, where he starred on the soccer field and planned to join the Marine Corps upon his graduation.
But after earning All-American accolades in his 1980 senior year, he was recruited to Keene State by legendary coach Ron Butcher, then in his 10th season leading the Owls. Pangalos, who split time between midfield and forward, often playing on the wing, drew immediate praise in the Elm City.
“Chris has as much skill as anyone on the team,” Butcher told The Sentinel in 1981. “He can do it all with the ball.”
Butcher, who retired in 2013 with a career record of 596–263–72, said Sunday that Pangalos was one of the most driven and devoted players he ever coached.
“He always had goals in mind [and] knew what he wanted to do,” Butcher recalled. “… He was a team guy through-and-through. When you have guys like that, it’s so easy to coach and win games.”
As a freshman, Pangalos helped the Owls win a regional championship and qualify for the 12-team National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics tournament in Springfield, Ill.
Playing in freezing temperatures — which delayed one game because snow had accumulated on the field — Keene State advanced to the semifinals, where it took a 1–0 lead over Alderson-Broaddus College of Philippi, W.Va. deep into regulation time. But Alderson-Broaddus scored in a last-ditch, goal-mouth scramble before winning in overtime on a brilliant shot, according to Pangalos.
“We were about 30 seconds away from going to the national championship,” he said.
After moving up to NCAA Division II in 1982, Keene State qualified for the playoffs just one year later, when Pangalos scored 12 goals and notched eight assists. The 1983 team earned a top 10 ranking in the season’s final poll and, in September 2019, was inducted into the Keene State Athletic Hall of Fame.
Pangalos also found his passion as a disc jockey in college, when he began working basement parties.
After graduating in 1986 with a communications degree, he honed his skills working in a Manhattan club. Pangalos moved to Charlotte a year later, where he worked in banking and continued as a DJ in clubs while also launching Rolling Thunder Productions, a DJ service for large events.
“It actually started off as a fun thing to do … and it exploded,” he said. “It really just took off tremendously, to the point where I was doubling the income I was making at the bank.”
Rolling Thunder Productions quickly became one of the largest entertainment companies in the Southeast, Pangalos said. He left in 1995, however, to realize his former intention of becoming a Marine.
Pangalos spent four years in the Marine Corps, with assignments in Hawaii and at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C. while handling assignments across the globe. When the Marines arrived at a new port, he said, he was the DJ for their “Beer on the Pier” cookouts.
He left the military in 1999 and resumed control of Rolling Thunder Productions. A year later, Pangalos joined the pharmaceutical company Merck as a sales representative — a job he held for 18 years before being swept up in a round of layoffs.
In 2019, Pangalos decided to serve in law enforcement, another one of his longtime intentions.
He started as a transit police officer before joining the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office later that year. As a deputy sheriff, Pangalos is assigned to the courts division, providing security for judges and jurors, as well as the courthouse grounds in general.
This year, however, he drew another assignment: providing security for Biden’s inauguration.
Before leaving for Washington on Jan. 18, Pangalos called his old coach to share the news.
“He was so proud that he was chosen, and his whole unit was chosen, to go and protect,” Butcher said.
Pangalos and other members of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office were among the 2,300 local law enforcement officials sworn in as special deputy U.S. Marshals. They joined 2,000 National Guard troops who also entered the federal law enforcement agency on temporary assignment.
Those agencies are typically deputized in large numbers to work the inauguration ceremony, Pangalos said. (More than 3,500 law enforcement officials joined the U.S. Marshals for President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, according to a Washington-area FOX affiliate.)
But security for the event drew heightened attention this year, after supporters of former President Donald Trump overwhelmed Capitol guards and stormed that building Jan. 6 to disrupt Congress’ certification of the presidential election results.
In another reminder of their assignment, Pangalos said he and other law enforcement officials stayed at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where President Ronald Reagan was shot in an assassination attempt in 1981.
On Jan. 20, having temporarily assumed the full authority of U.S. Marshals, they were responsible for protecting the country’s newest president.
Pangalos said he was assigned to a position on Constitution Avenue, not far from the Washington Monument, where Biden’s motorcade traveled from the Capitol to the White House. His job was to prevent anyone from breaching a 10-foot iron fence that had been installed for the ceremony. Except nobody showed up.
“For 12 hours, I just stood looking at a fence,” he said. “… Your job is not to turn around and look at the motorcade. You have your back to [it], and you’re facing the fence to look for any potential problems out there.”
Pangalos was interested to see all the various agencies assisting with inauguration security, which he said included the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and metropolitan police, in addition to the National Guard and local law enforcement. Even with his eyes trained ahead, the show of force along the parade route made an impression.
“At times when the motorcade drove by, it almost looked like a gigantic Christmas tree with all the lights blinking on and off,” he said.
Pangalos summed up the experience in two words: cold and boring.
“In this line of work, boring is good,” he said.